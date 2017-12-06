Aurora's youngest city council member featured on 'She's the Ticket' - Colorado Politics

Author: Marianne Goodland - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

The latest episode of “She’s the Ticket,” a new web series from Topic, features the 2017 city council run of 23-year old Crystal Murillo of Aurora.

Murillo, a first-generation American, was elected to Ward 1 last month.

The show focuses on women who decided to run for elected office, some inspired by what happened in the 2016 national election.

In the episode, Murillo talked about her reaction to President Donald Trump’s win a year ago, stating Trump didn’t represent her values and that “I feel like layers of my identity were kind of being chipped away at.”

Murillo spoke of supporting DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students and an interest in affordable housing, an issue she believes the Council can tackle. She literally ran between houses — in order to meet daily canvassing targets — as she hunted for votes in the northwest Aurora district that also includes a large swath of East Colfax Avenue.

The election pitted Murillo against incumbent Sally Mounier, a race that Murillo won in a landslide by more than 21 percent.

Murillo pointed out that Mounier, who is 79 and a registered Republican, had recently voted against an Aurora resolution on sanctuary city status. That offended Murillo, who is Mexican-American and the first in her family to graduate from high school and college. Murillo also claimed that Mounier, whom she said at first didn’t take her candidacy seriously, later hired a company to investigate Murillo’s employment and her family’s immigration status. Family members hold legal status, Murillo explained.

To watch the full episode, which is about 10 minutes, click here.