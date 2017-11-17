Aurora takes another stab at a DACA resolution

Author: Kara Mason - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

It’s been nearly two months since the Aurora City Council first took on a resolution supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. Now after a round of revisions in a committee, the governing body is back to where it started.

But it’ll likely be a more conservative council that gets the final decision on the resolution.

Councilman Charlie Richardson first submitted the resolution. It was in support of legislatively extending DACA and Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman’s BRIDGE Act. Richardson said voting for the resolution, which would have been a symbolic measure of support for the protections of young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally, was simple and shouldn’t require so much back-and-forth from council.

But some council members, including Sally Mounier who represents a significantly diverse portion of the city, thought the resolution should encompass immigration issues as a whole.

The Aurora Sentinel has been following the story:

After Councilwoman Sally Mounier requested the first resolution be sent back to a committee, two more resolutions were drafted by the city attorney’s office. One was a revised “short” version, which mostly focused on DACA. The other was dubbed the longer version and was intended to support immigration reform as a whole.

“I totally support a path to citizenship for the DACA kids. What I also support, though, is a total and complete immigration reform… It is time to tell Congress that we have multiple issues with immigration,” the Sentinel reported Mounier saying during the first meeting at which Richardson’s resolution was presented to the council.

Mounier lost her seat last week to upstart candidate Crystal Murillo who ran a campaign largely on the premise she could better represent the district because she is a young Latina.

This week, the council reviewed the two versions. But neither satisfied the council. Both failed to make it to the regular meeting.

Richardson said he had another resolution ready to submit. He called it the “clean” version. This time it made no mention of Coffman’s BRIDGE ACT or the Trump administration. Just support for DACA.

That’s slated to be in front of council at next week’s meeting. Four new council members — three of which are slated to be more progressive than the rest of council — will join council on Dec. 4.

Five seats were up for election. Marsha Berzins won her seat in Ward III.