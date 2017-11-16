The Aurora Sentinel: House Speaker Duran should do the ‘right thing,’ too — step down from leadership

Author: The Aurora Sentinel Editorial Board - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

We agree with Democratic Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran that fellow Rep. Steve Lebsock should resign in light of numerous accusations of sexual harassment — and that she do the “right thing” herself by resigning her leadership position in light of her extraordinarily bad judgment in the scandal.

Lebsock, a Thornton Democrat, has been accused by at least nine women so far of making unwanted, relentless and lewd sexual advances on women, including fellow lawmaker Rep. Faith Winter, according to stories by the Associated Press and The Denver Post. The story was first reported by KUNC reporter Bente Birkland. Winter said she was inspired to go public with the recollection as part of the national #MeToo revelations by sexually harassed women.

As local news stories revealed over the weekend, Lebsock verbally accosted Winter at an end-of-session party in 2016, shortly after the Legislature ended for the year. She and witnesses said he was drunk and abusive.

