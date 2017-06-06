The Aurora Sentinel editorial: Trump’s climate-change denial, Colorado’s complacency risk state economy and more

Despite the hoopla over making state roads passable again with compromise state legislation and a new federal administration that promises to make America great again, serious trouble is brewing for Colorado.

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law this week a hard-fought measure that gives a temporary reprieve to rural hospitals on the verge of failure. The measure also raises some cash for the state’s crappy roads and deteriorating bridges.

No need to celebrate, Colorado. The effort was too little, too late to begin with, and news coming from the Trump White House this week is even more foreboding for Colorado. President Donald Trump has backed out of the critical Paris global climate change accord.

Both problems loom large in Colorado.

