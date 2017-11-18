Aurora Sentinel: Coffman belies image of politically moderate fiscal conservative in supporting tax bill

Author: The Aurora Sentinel Editorial Board - November 18, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Congressman Mike Coffman’s vote Wednesday in support of the House tax reform bill abruptly ends cultivated perceptions that he is a fiscal conservative or a politically moderate champion of the middle class.

While there are some promising elements to Trump’s GOP-sponsored tax reform bill, it is provably both fiscally irresponsible and outright injurious to the already flailing middle class in his district and across the country.

We have yet to see a single, credible independent analysis of the bill show that this plan wouldn’t seriously hurt some of the country’s most vulnerable Americans. And every review reveals that the bill would inarguably run up massive amounts national debt — above that which the Unites States is already struggling with.

If you’re wondering if these are the same Republicans willing to shut down the federal government over the principal of deficit spending, so are we. And so it’s befuddling why Coffman wouldn’t be actively campaigning against the bill, rather than voting for it.

