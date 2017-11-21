Aurora City Council seat still in question, likely slated for recount

Author: Adam McCoy - November 21, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Left-leaning candidates running for a traditionally conservative board, and winning. A registered sex offender determined eligible to be on the ballot. Aurora’s City Council race has been one of the more intriguing local elections to watch this fall, and nearly two weeks later, it’s still not over.

While results are clear for much of the board (and those results were historic in a political context), there’s still an at-large seat in question.

And, we likely won’t know the answer until after a recount, the Aurora Sentinel reported last week. Per Arapahoe County election officials, the final tally for the at-large seat on the Aurora City Council will trigger an automatic recount. Here’s the skinny from the Sentinel:

As of Thursday with new vote tallies from Adams and Arapahoe counties, 54 votes separate retired Air Force Colonel David Gruber and former Regional Transportation Director Tom Tobiassen. … State law requires a recount when two candidates are within 0.5 percent apart, and at this point, Gruber’s slight lead makes that threshold, said Arapahoe County clerk’s office spokeswoman Haley McKean.

Other Aurora City Council Nov. 7 election results — with progressive candidates Crystal Murillo, Nicole Johnston and Allison Hiltz chosen by voters — altered the political makeup of a non-partisan, but historically-conservative board.

The board will still however retain many conservative voices. One of which will be conservative incumbent Marsha Berzins, who held onto her Ward III seat on the council.