   
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
News

Aspen voters back tobacco tax increase

Author: Associated Press - November 8, 2017 - Updated: 36 minutes ago

001_DowntownAspen.jpg
Aspen (colorado.com)

ASPEN — The majority of Aspen voters backed a city proposal to impose higher local taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The Aspen Daily News reports nearly three quarters of Aspen voters backed Ballot Issue 2B in Tuesday’s election. As a result, the price of a pack of cigarettes will increase by $3 on Jan. 1 and continue to go up 10 cents each year until the local tax hits $4.

Meanwhile, a new 40 percent tax on other tobacco products will take effect next year.

Aspen in the spring passed a new law, also to take effect Jan. 1, raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the city to 21.

Officials predict the tax could generate up to an additional $325,000 in its first year.

Post Views: 19

Related Articles

News
November 8, 2017 Marianne Goodland

Douglas County game changer: Student Grace Davis

News
November 8, 2017 Jessica Machetta

Bond passage means jobs, government transparency, positive growth, says Denver mayor

News
November 8, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Colorado business groups urge Congress to delay insurance tax

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBond passage means jobs, government transparency, positive growth, says Denver mayor

nextVoters around Colorado have approved new local taxes on marijuana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *