Appeals court rules against delay of implementing methane regulations

DENVER – A U.S. Court of Appeals blocked EPA administrator Scott Pruitt from delaying the implementation of the methane regulations adopted under the Obama administration on a 2-1 vote Monday.

This decision comes just days after the state of Colorado joined 13 other states in support of legal action against the Environmental Protection Agency to maintain regulation of methane emission by the oil and gas industry.

The governor’s office announced last week its intention to intervene in support of six conservation groups in suing the EPA over an order to delay implementation of Obama-era regulations to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. This was done with outside representation for the state since Attorney General Cynthia Coffman declined to represent Colorado in this instance.

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, one of the conservation groups behind the lawsuit, said in a statement that the court’s decision is one that will ensure “all Americans breath easier.”

