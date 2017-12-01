Another group takes on Coffman over GOP’s tax-reform plan

Author: Kara Mason - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Progressive coalition Not One Penny, which was established to fight GOP tax reform, is shelling out $200,000 in ads targeting Aurora Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman and his vote on the proposed tax plan.

The Aurora Sentinel reports the ad is part of a seven-figure nationwide campaign, $200,000 of that spent here in Denver broadcast and digital ad space.

“With this vote Congressman Coffman proved that he would rather do the bidding of his wealthy and well-connected campaign donors than do what’s right for Colorado’s working families,” said Not One Penny spokesman Tim Hogan. “The bill that Congressman Coffman helped ram through the House is a taxpayer-funded giveaway to millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations, all at the expense of the middle class, and his constituents will not forget his vote.”

The ad features several statistics, all of which show the GOP tax plan, which could see a Senate vote soon, adversely impacting hundreds of thousands of Coloradans.

Not One Penny is also targeting Republicans in Iowa, California, Maine and New York. Hogan told the Sentinel the coalition will continue to target more lawmakers who support the tax bill.

So far, the attack ads have been very strategic. The Washington Post reported in August:

Starting today, the Not One Penny campaign includes a seven-figure ad buy in eight Republican-held congressional districts, all with large numbers of white voters without college degrees, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but have not historically been passionate about tax cuts.

Coffman’s campaign told the Sentinel the ad contains, “outright lies.”

“Despite his political opponents’ utter disregard for the truth, he will keep fighting to fix our broken tax system,” said Tyler Sandberg, a campaign spokesman for Coffman.

Coffman voted for the House version of the bill, saying in a statement he “always believed that simplifying our tax code and reducing the tax burden on hardworking families and businesses will promote job growth and higher wages in communities all across our country.”