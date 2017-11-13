Annual holiday kick-off party to feature cultural traditions at Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion

Author: Ernest Luning - November 13, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

The halls will be decked at the annual holiday kick-off party at the historic Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver, when revelers will get a first look at festive designs throughout — all to support the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

As has become a holiday tradition, Colorado members of the American Society of Interior Designers will be let loose on seven venues inside the mansion. This year, each will be bringing presenting a unique take on the ways Colorado’s cultural institutions present holiday classics — from the Festival of Lights to the Nutcracker ballet — in partnership with the Colorado chapter of ASID and Colorado Homes & Lifestyles.

The party at the mansion is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at 400 E. 8th Ave. Tickets, which go fast, are $35, available here. The reception includes hot chocolate, snacks, an assortment of adult beverages and a performance by the Rocky Mountain Bell Ringers, sponsored by the Governor’s Residence Board of Directors.

Free public tours of the bedecked mansion run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 7-10 and 14-17.

The 2017 commemorative holiday ornament inspired by the governor’s mansion — ninth in a series created by Whitney Designs, Inc., of Denver — will be available at the holiday kick-off party and during public tours, with proceeds also benefiting the nonprofit Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

This year’s ornament, crafted in brass and hand finished in 24-karat gold, depicts the century-old white marble wellhead, known as the Mansion Wishing Well, the centerpiece of the mansion’s Palm Room. The Boettchers spent five years procuring the marble well from Florence, Italy, in the 1920s when they added the Palm Room to provide space for entertaining. The Mansion Wishing Well ornament, like the others in the series, is $30 and is available for order here.