   
Monday, November 13, 2017
Hot Sheet

Annual holiday kick-off party to feature cultural traditions at Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion

Author: Ernest Luning - November 13, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

Holiday-Governors-Residence-Preservation-Fund.jpg
In what has become a holiday tradition, a room at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decked out in holiday decorations by ASID Colorado interior designers in this undated 2014 photograph. This year's annual Governor's Residence Preservation Fund kick-off party is set for Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Photo by Keith Bobo, courtesy Governor's Residence Preservation Fund)In what has become a holiday tradition, a room at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decked out in holiday decorations by ASID Colorado interior designers in this undated 2014 photograph. This year’s annual Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund kick-off party is set for Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Photo by Keith Bobo, courtesy Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund)

The halls will be decked at the annual holiday kick-off party at the historic Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver, when revelers will get a first look at festive designs throughout — all to support the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

As has become a holiday tradition, Colorado members of the American Society of Interior Designers will be let loose on seven venues inside the mansion. This year, each will be bringing presenting a unique take on the ways Colorado’s cultural institutions present holiday classics — from the Festival of Lights to the Nutcracker ballet — in partnership with the Colorado chapter of ASID and Colorado Homes & Lifestyles.

The party at the mansion is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at 400 E. 8th Ave. Tickets, which go fast, are $35, available here. The reception includes hot chocolate, snacks, an assortment of adult beverages and a performance by the Rocky Mountain Bell Ringers, sponsored by the Governor’s Residence Board of Directors.

Free public tours of the bedecked mansion run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 7-10 and 14-17.

The 2017 commemorative holiday ornament inspired by the governor’s mansion — ninth in a series created by Whitney Designs, Inc., of Denver — will be available at the holiday kick-off party and during public tours, with proceeds also benefiting the nonprofit Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

This year’s ornament, crafted in brass and hand finished in 24-karat gold, depicts the century-old white marble wellhead, known as the Mansion Wishing Well, the centerpiece of the mansion’s Palm Room. The Boettchers spent five years procuring the marble well from Florence, Italy, in the 1920s when they added the Palm Room to provide space for entertaining. The Mansion Wishing Well ornament, like the others in the series, is $30 and is available for order here.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
November 13, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

Two of three Custer County commissioners booted amid a bevy of beefs

Hot Sheet
November 13, 2017 Adam McCoyAdam McCoy

A progressive wave over Aurora’s City Council

Hot Sheet
November 13, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

No more recalls in Castle Rock? Yeah, right, says Peak Politics

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBREAKING: George Brauchler drops out of Colorado governor's race, announces bid for attorney general

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *