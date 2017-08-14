And they’re off! More than 100 already vying for Colorado legislative seats

ColoradoPolitics.com’s news team does its best to keep you up to date on the latest announced candidacies for a wide range of offices; for a helpful update and overview of all the candidates currently seeking a seat in the legislature, look no further than a report the other day by veteran Capitol journalist Todd Engdahl.

Writing for Colorado Capitol Watch, Engdahl, a veteran of Denver Post and more recently Chalkbeat Colorado, provides a cornucopia of facts and figures — how many are running; who they are; how much money they’ve raised — for both legislative chambers.

Stuff like:

As of the latest state deadline for filing campaign-finance disclosures, more than $558,000 had been raised by 78 registered House candidates;

More than $363,000 had been raised by 26 Senate hopefuls;

So far, 10 primary contests appear likely in races for House seats, and eight of them are among Democrats;

Four potential primaries are looming Senate district races; all involve Democrats.

Engdahl goes on to detail the candidates in those races and how much some of them have raised. All in all, more than 100 legislative candidates — with well over a year to go before the 2018 general election.

There’s something for every political junkie in Engdahl’s report; he even serves up some very useful spreadsheets, like this one offering line-by-line info on candidates for statewide office. It all makes for a data-packed snapshot; you’ll be glad you read the full report. Here’s the link again.