Americans for Prosperity – Colorado beefs up, moves up its staff

Conservative advocacy juggernaut Americans for Prosperity’s Colorado chapter already boasts, “…over 127K Colorado activists working together for free-markets, reducing the size and scope of government & holding elected officials accountable.” Now, it’s adding a West Slope field director and promoting its well-known communications director, Tamra Farah, the organization announced today.

Among other changes, Farah has been named deputy state director. A press release elaborates:

Tamra will continue her role as the primary press contact for the state chapter but take an increased role working with legislators and strategic deployment. Angela Dougan has been promoted to Grassroots Director and will take the lead on the chapter’s outreach efforts throughout the state. For the first time, AFP – Colorado will have a presence on the Western Slope, naming Ginny Chambers as the new Field Director. She will be responsible for cultivating a grassroots presence on the Western Slope, recruiting new volunteers and driving activity in the region.

State Director Jesse Mallory is quoted:

“We are excited to bring on new talent to the already talented AFP-CO team, including the promotion of Tamra Farah, a key member … Over the last couple of years, AFP-Colorado has had a growing impact on policy in the state and at the federal level and our expansion is the result.”