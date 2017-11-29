News
American Wind Action ad campaign pushes for more U.S. wind jobs
Author: Colorado Politics - November 29, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago
Awind turbine stands, generating power next to Hull, Mass., High School in the shadow of Boston. Renewable energy interests are flexing their newfound power not just with solar panels and wind turbines but in the corridors of the Massachusetts statehouse. (Photo by Stephan Savoia/AP file) American Wind Action launched a statewide campaign in Colorado Tuesday […]