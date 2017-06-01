American Health Care Act will deliver deep Medicaid cuts and uncertainty to Colorado, say left’s experts

A panel of health and policy experts say Republicans aim to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will mean cost and pain for Coloradans.

Left-leaning interests put together a conference call for reporters with their side’s researchers to talk about the impact of the American Health Care Act, which passed quickly from the U.S. House last month and waits in the Senate.

Elisabeth Arenales, the health program director, for the Colorado Center on Law and Policy, said the deep cuts to Medicaid will “have very significant consequences for the state of Colorado.”

The elimination of the enhanced federal match for Medicaid to the state is helping about 400,000 Coloradans who didn’t have access to coverage before Obamacare’s 2014 implementation.

They will phase out along with the federal money. She pointed to low-income working families, children near the poverty level and veterans.

Colorado won’t be able to make up the estimated $14 billion over 10 years in reduced federal funding, as proposed in the House bill, Arenales said.

“It’s just not going to be possible for this state to do that,” she said. “I don’t think anyone seriously thinks we’ll be able to come up with that sum of money, so we’re talking about moving those people off coverage, many of them pretty quickly, after 2020.

“The thought that some of them will be able to move to private coverage, well, again some will be able to make it work, but for most premiums are going to be out of reach.”

Sarah Barnes, a senior policy analyst for the Colorado Children’s Campaign, said kids will be hit the hardest by the cuts, especially those facing the biggest barriers to good health, including those in poverty, those will special needs and those with basic needs like dental and preventive care

Adam Fox, the director of strategic engagement at the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said whether Republicans’ repeal and replace of Obamacare works or not, the private insurance market is agitated by uncertainty.

As a result, premiums will rise, he said.

“The talk of repeal itself is creating a lot of market instability, and the administration at the White House is also increasing that uncertainly by not guaranteeing some of the payments that were written into the Affordable Care Act for insurance companies on what are called cost-sharing reductions,” he said.

Fox said the changes the industry would have to make to accommodate Trump’s American Health Care Act would create costs that would be passed on to all premium payers.

Insurance companies would again be able to exclude some people with pre-existing conditions, or allow companies to charge more for their coverage, he said.

“Those would likely price out the vast majority of people with serious pre-existing conditions from the private insurance market,” Fox said.