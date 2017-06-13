There are, ahem, Republicans in Colorado’s 2nd CD …

…even if they don’t stand much of a chance of capturing the seat being vacated by five-term U.S. Rep. Jared Polis in the indelibly Democratic, Boulder-centered district. Still, thanks to Colorado Pols for profiling a couple of prospects for the GOP nomination in the upcoming race.

Polis of course has announced his intention to run for governor in 2018, and Democrats Joe Neguse and Ken Toltz already are vying for the chance to replace him. Others reportedly may want in.

Pols reports Republicans also are said to be eyeing their options in what would be an uphill battle to say the least:

With Polis now trading up, speculation for a Republican CD-2 challenger is focusing as of this writing on two possible candidates: state Sen. Kevin Lundberg, the arch-conservative state lawmaker who lost against Polis in 2012, and former state Rep. BJ Nikkel. Nikkel, who earned praise on both sides of the aisle for her support for civil unions legislation in 2012, was a major local proponent of now-President Donald Trump’s campaign — a gamble that could pay off now in the form of high-level support if she were to run for Congress, though it leaves her vulnerable with the anti-Trump majority of voters in general.

Lundberg continues to be one of the state GOP’s unflinchingly conservative standard bearers while Nikkel, as noted by Pols, has a penchant for departing from party orthodoxy. As Pols also points out, the GOP doesn’t think it really has a chance in the district no matter who its nominee turns out to be.