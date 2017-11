Author: Associated Press - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 2 hours ago

LA JUNTA A man recently elected to a school board in southern Colorado served more than a decade in prison in North Carolina for murder. Tom Seaba told KKTV this week that he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting and killing a fellow Marine in 1997. Seaba says he made “a set of horrific mistakes” […]