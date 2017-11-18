   
Saturday, November 18, 2017
African Leadership Group giving free flu shots Saturday in Aurora, with mayor’s support

Author: Joey Bunch - November 18, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

African Leadership GroupPapa Dia, left, founder and CEO of the African Leadership Group, with Rep, Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, at a recent event. (Photo courtesy of the African Leadership Group)

The the African Leadership Group is offering free flu shots in Rocky Mountain Welcome Center in Aurora Saturday, its first of what’s planned to be an annual event.

The clicks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan is expected to show up around 1 p.m. to show his support, organizers said.

“This is going to be an opportunity for many in our community, who don’t have access to healthcare either due to their immigration status or lack of insurance to get access to medical services,” organizers said in a statement. “Immunization rates are low in the African community due to lack of education and Mayor Hogan is coming by to draw attention to the need for people across Aurora to get flu shots.”

The Welcome Center is located at 10700 E. Evans Avenue in Aurora.

“The African Leadership Group is a civic organization dedicated to the empowerment and integration of the growing African immigrant community in Colorado,” the group said. “They advocate for the entire African immigrant community – across national origin, religion, tribes and language – to ensure continuous improvement to the community’s quality of life.

