Absolutely no wagering or betting! ...Unless, of course, it's for a worthy cause - Colorado Politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 11, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Above-board, play-it-straight and by-the-book Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams hardly comes across as a riverboat gambler. (To say the least.) Which is why he can be forgiven for a friendly wager his office announced today with his counterpart in West Virginia.

Williams has bet West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner that the Colorado State University Rams football squad will beat Huntington, West Virginia-based Marshall University’s Thundering Herd in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Saturday. The stakes: Williams and Warner are each pledging $50 to a food bank in their respective states. The donations to both food banks will be made in the name of the winning team.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office contends in today’s press release, “Williams’ SOS record is undefeated when it comes to football wagers”:

Last year he and North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall (no relation to Marshall University) bet on the Super Bowl game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers. Each office collected food to be donated to their respective food banks, with the donations being made in the name of the winning team, which turned out to be the Broncos, 24-10. The two food banks collectively received more than 1,100 pounds of all kinds of food, from peanut butter to tuna to mac-and-cheese (no relation to Warner). In addition, Williams waged a bet with Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Staiert a year ago when their two alma maters played in the 2016 Poinsetta Bowl. The Brigham Young University Cougars defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 24-21. To Williams’ delight, Staiert wore a BYU shirt at work for a full day.

OK; we’ll look the other way. This time.