A new hand on the tiller to help navigate Colorado water policy

Rebecca Mitchell will take over as the state’s chief water strategist — not her official title; we thought it sounded right — helping guide policy for Colorado’s most coveted resource. Formally speaking, Mitchell was named the new director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, according to an announcement by the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Mitchell is quoted in the announcement:

“I’m excited and fortunate to have an opportunity to serve a state agency filled with committed and thoughtful stewards of Colorado’s precious water resources,” Mitchell said. “Coloradans and our water communities are working like never before to solve our state’s challenges collaboratively. The same kind of cooperation that led to Colorado’s Water Plan will fuel the long-running effort necessary to continue putting the plan into action. What a privilege to be part of this process.”

Mitchell already has been working for the board as chief of its Water Supply Planning Section, which includes the Office of Water Conservation & Drought Planning and focuses on ensuring sufficient water supplies for Colorado’s citizens and the environment.

She also played a key role in producing Colorado’s Water Plan following Gov. John Hickenlooper’s executive order in 2013 directing CWCB to guide development of the plan.

Mitchell has extensive technical and policy expertise in water and worked earlier as a consulting engineer in that field. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Colorado School of Mines (which of course means she’s scary smart).

The announcement included a backgrounder on the low-profile but pivotal role of the board, which was created over 75 years ago to provide policy direction on water issues:

The CWCB is Colorado’s most comprehensive water information resource. The agency maintains expertise in a broad range of programs and provides technical assistance to further the utilization of Colorado’s waters. It is one of six divisions housed within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.