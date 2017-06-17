Brandon Rittiman and Anna Staver had a fascinating piece on 9News Friday night about a plan being hatched by centrist-minded politicians fed up with partisan politics in the Colorado legislature.

The Centrist Project is looking for five good candidates to run for the statehouse under the Centrist banner. If they can do that — and saying it and doing are two very different things in politics — they tell 9News that they can deny both parties a majority.

Hmmmm, that math equation is built on a lot of if’s.

Right now, the Democrats have a 37-28 majority in the House. Even if all five candidates won there, and even if they knocked off five Democrats, that would still leave Democrats with a 32-28-5 majority. The five would still need to caucus with one of the parties to have much hope of getting anything passed. The Centrists would have to stick together and vote with the Republicans to force the Democratic majority to negotiate, but that’s sounding messy and hard. For one, Democrats could use their control of committees to kill any bill in jeopardy of a 33-32 outcome on the floor. Plus, the centrists have to run the table if they have only five candidates.

And wouldn’t the math mean five centrist candidates are House Republicans for hire when their votes are needed to force Democrats to the bargaining table, if they inexplicably weren’t able to kill a bill in committee?

Details. Viva la revolución.

The Senate split is 18-17 in the Republican’s favors. There’s where the favorable math is, but it’s is much taller task to get elected to the Senate. And the centrists aren’t saying which races they’re targeting.

“”If there is a place that has a need and an opportunity for independents to help bridge that divide, we think it’s right here in Colorado,” Nick Troiano, the Centrist Project’s executive director, told 9News.

Troiano lives in Denver now, but two years ago he ran for U.S. House in Pennsylvania. He got 22,734 votes as an independent candidate. Republican incumbent got 112,851.

9News cited Alaska’s House election last fall, when Republicans lost the majority for the first time since 1994. The Centrist project backed on independent, and another was unaffiliated House member was an incumbent. I’m not sure that tracks to the Colorado plan. In Alaska, a bipartisan coalition that included 17 Democrats, two independents and three moderate Republicans formed a caucus controlling 22 of the 40 seats.

That’s different than bringing in five freshed-faced outsiders with little or no experience to run in give yet-to-be named districts. The political way legislative districts are drawn in Colorado, they’re nearly always safe for incumbents, who enjoy the benefits of fund-raising apparatus and an organized ground game courtesy of their parties.

Moreover, as Rittiman notes, an unaffiliated candidate has never won a seat in the Colorado legislature.

Moreover, again, in Alaska the Senate remains staunchly Republican, so that’s encouraging gridlock, not fixing it.

The Colorado House tends to be particularly liberal as much so as the Senate is particularly conservative. That’s why they couldn’t come close to reasonably addressing the state’s $20 billion in transportation needs over the next two decades. Republicans won’t raise taxes, and Democrats won’t raid social safety nets or schools to fund roads. That’s partisan gridlock for you.

While the Centrist Project has some Colorado staff, it’s a national movement to shake up state legislatures and pull the officeholders away from their base and back to the middle by forcing negotiations.

The ever-quotable Ian Silverii, the executive director of the liberal advocacy group ProgressNow Colorado, didn’t think much of the effort.

“These out-of-state folks seem to have a solution in search of a problem,” he told Rittiman.

The middle is a lonely island.