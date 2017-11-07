   
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
At 7:30 p.m., one Denver Public Schools race too close to call

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Barbara O’Brien, center, and fellow members of the Denver Public Schools board of directors. (Photo via board.dpsk12.org)

One of the four seats up for grabs in the Denver Public Schools Board of Education races is too close to call as of 7:30 p.m.

Based on first reported returns from the Denver Elections Division, former Lt. Gov. Barbara O’Brien, an at-large incumbent, appears to be holding a strong lead of some 5,000 votes over her two challengers, Robert Speth and Julie Banuelos.

In an open seat in District 2, representing southwest Denver, Angela Cobian holds a nine-point lead over “Sochi” Gaytan — just under 900 votes.

The first of the two close races is in District 3, which includes Park Hill and south to George Washington High School. Incumbent Mike Johnson trails Carrie Olson by just 300 votes, or a little more than 1 percent. In a three-way race for the seat in District 4, which includes Montbello and Stapleton, incumbent Rachele Espiritu trails by more than 10 points, or about 1,200 votes. Tay Anderson, a recent DPS graduate, is a distant third.

This is a developing story. Check back with Colorado Politics for further updates.

