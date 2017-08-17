73 immigrants will take the ‘Oath of Allegiance,’ become a #newUScitizen during Aurora ceremony

Is the American Dream dead? Some might say yes, but 73 soon-to-be American citizens who now call Colorado home might beg to differ.

The immigrants from 32 countries ranging from Afghanistan to Vietnam will take the Oath of Allegiance Thursday morning to become brand-spanking new American citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Aurora Municipal Center.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Denver District Director Kristi Barrows will administer the oath and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman of Aurora, Mayor Steve Hogan and several city council members are among the long list of local officials slated to attend and speak during the ceremony.

The city said its Office of International and Immigrant Affairs has been working to promote the benefits of naturalization:

Efforts included the expansion of English as a second language and citizenship classes in Aurora in collaboration with local nonprofits and the launching of the “Citizenship Corners” at Aurora local libraries, which have materials to promote naturalization among immigrants and refugees in the city.

The naturalization process typically includes a background check, interview with an USCIS officer and English and civics test, according to USCIS. Immigrants have to have lived in the U.S. for five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen, before becoming eligible for naturalization.

USCIS is encouraging new citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization experience and photos on social media using the hashtag #newUScitizen.

Aurora’s Global Fest, which celebrates cultural experiences and artistic expression from around the globe, will round out the week on Saturday at the Aurora Municipal Center.