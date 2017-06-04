The 5 hottest stories in Colorado Politics this week

The heart wants what the heart wants.

Each week we turn to Google Analytics to determine the five hottest stories in Colorado Politics as chosen by you, the readers.

Some, like our piece on Colorado political leaders’ reaction to the United States’ exit from the Paris Accord, are from the week.

Others, like our pieces on a possible Tillemann run in Congressional District 6 and the shutter of Urban Peak in Denver, are from previous weeks.

Without further ado, here are the week’s five most popular stories — or, should we say, the five recent stories you deemed most important this week.

5. A Colorado Democrat with a rich family history in politics gets ready to take a run at Coffman in CD6

Get ready for a new player in the Democratic primary hoping to take on Republican Mike Coffman in Congressional District 6 next year. Levi Tillemann would bring a rich Democratic family heritage to the race. He also brings an impressive resume of his own, as an inventor and author.

Read the rest of the story here.

4. Colorado Politics, Statesman join forces

June is the month of marriages, and we’d like to announce a big, fat, happy one in the political realm.

Colorado Politics, a new digital publication launched last November, and the venerable, 118-year-old Colorado Statesman are joining forces.

Read the rest of the story here.

3. Colorado leaders react to Trump’s decision to exit Paris accord on climate change

Colorado leaders left and right had strong feelings about President Trump’s symbolic withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord Thursday.

Here is a digest of what people said.

Read the rest of the story here.

2. Urban Peak youth homeless drop-in center shut down, for now

One of the main resources for homeless youth in Denver is shut down, for now anyway.

The Urban Peak drop-in Center at 21st and Stout closed its doors on April 28th, citing security concerns.

Read the rest of the story here.

1. Denver fights back against Trump’s deportation crackdown with surprisingly simple change in law

As the Trump administration’s war on “sanctuary cities” heats up, cities have come up with increasingly creative ways to fight back. The latest example comes from Denver, which just passed a law aimed at protecting legal immigrants from being deported for committing relatively petty crimes, those carrying maximum sentences of 365 days — the federal government’s tripwire for kicking people out.

The city’s solution? Simply take a bunch of those relatively petty offenses and reduce the maximum penalty to less than 365 days. Just like that, the move takes the crimes (and their perpetrators) off the radar of immigration authorities.

Read the rest of the story here.