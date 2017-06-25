Staff picks: The 5 biggest Colorado Politics stories of the week

From offensive mascots to the funding renewable energy programs, Colorado Politics had another busy week delivering the news to the most politically engaged audience in the state. (You’re one of them.)

We had a lot of stories to choose from, but here are the ones we think will bear worth watching as the respective discussions continue:

5. ‘The Slants’ won’t detour Colorado fight on offensive mascots

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a rock band that wants to trademark the name “The Slants” legally shields such mascot names as the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Chiefs. But it won’t stop the fight to undo such mascot names in Colorado.

Read the full story here.

4. No energy yields from governor’s request

Gov. John Hickenlooper tried to restart efforts to get $3.1 million from the state legislature through a special request to the Joint Budget Committee this week, but the bipartisan panel split along partisan lines, leaving the state without an office to promote renewable energy while assisting schools, the agriculture industry and developers reduce energy costs.

Read the full story here.

3. Bennet’s wants a better way on health care

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet told Senate Republicans to start over on the American Health Care Act, to repeal and replace portions of Obamacare. Several Colorado leaders had many concerns about the proposal. The senior senator from Colorado said the bill that passed the House last spring was the mirror opposite of a good plan, and he thinks the Senate version is just as bad or worse.

Read the full story here.

2. Coffmans calling it quits

After 11 years of marriage, the state’s highest profile political couple — U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman and Attorney General Cynthia Coffman — said they are seeking an end to their marriage, as Colorado Politics was the first to report last Monday.

Read the full story here.

1. Vice president tells Focus he’ll defund Planned Parenthood

During a speech in Colorado Springs Friday, Vice President Mike Pence told Focus on the Family that the Trump administration will take money away from the women’s health care provider Planned Parenthood if it continues to provide abortions.

Read the full story here.