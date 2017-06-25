Staff picks: The 5 biggest Colorado Politics stories of the week

From offensive mascots to the funding renewable energy programs, Colorado Politics had another busy week delivering the news to the most politically engaged audience in the state. (You’re one of them.)

We had a lot of stories to choose from, but here are the ones we think will bear worth watching as the respective discussions continue:

 

In this Sept. 18, 2016 file photo, a Washington Redskins helmet is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. The Supreme Court on Monday, June 19, 2017, struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks in a ruling that is expected to help the Washington Redskins in their legal fight over the team name. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

5. ‘The Slants’ won’t detour Colorado fight on offensive mascots

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a rock band that wants to trademark the name “The Slants” legally shields such mascot names as the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Chiefs. But it won’t stop the fight to undo such mascot names in Colorado.

Read the full story here.

 

Fracking Broomfield

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

4. No energy yields from governor’s request

Gov. John Hickenlooper tried to restart efforts to get $3.1 million from the state legislature through a special request to the Joint Budget Committee this week, but the bipartisan panel split along partisan lines, leaving the state without an office to promote renewable energy while assisting schools, the agriculture industry and developers reduce energy costs.

Read the full story here.

 

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet says health care legislation released by Senate Repubicans is "really ... a tax cut for the wealthiest americans masquerading as a health bill" in a video released by his office on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo via Bennet Senate office)

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet says health care legislation released by Senate Repubicans is “really … a tax cut for the wealthiest americans masquerading as a health bill” in a video released by his office on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo via Bennet Senate office)

3. Bennet’s wants a better way on health care

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet told Senate Republicans to start over on the American Health Care Act, to repeal and replace portions of Obamacare. Several Colorado leaders had many concerns about the proposal. The senior senator from Colorado said the bill that passed the House last spring was the mirror opposite of a good plan, and he thinks the Senate version is just as bad or worse.

Read the full story here.

 

U.S. Rep. and current incumbent candidate Mike Coffman, R-Colo., left celebrates with his wife and candidate for Colorado attorney general Cynthia Coffman, right, at a GOP election night gathering at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Denver. (AP Photo/Chris Schneider)

2. Coffmans calling it quits

After 11 years of marriage, the state’s highest profile political couple — U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman and Attorney General Cynthia Coffman — said they are seeking an end to their marriage, as Colorado Politics was the first to report last Monday.

Read the full story here.

 

Focus on the Family President Jim Daly jokes with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, while introducing them at the organization’s 40th anniversary celebration Friday, June 23, 2017, during his visit to Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo Pool, The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

1. Vice president tells Focus he’ll defund Planned Parenthood

During a speech in Colorado Springs Friday, Vice President Mike Pence told Focus on the Family that the Trump administration will take money away from the women’s health care provider Planned Parenthood if it continues to provide abortions.

Read the full story here.

