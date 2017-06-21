$4.5 million, eh? So, what do they really want for all that money?

A $4.5 million grant announced this week to help Colorado study good government may have impressed Gov. John Hickenlooper and perhaps a host of others, but it doesn’t sit well with conservative blog Colorado Peak Politics.

You’ll recall ColoradoPolitics.com’s Joey Bunch reported on the windfall Tuesday:

The grant from the Laura and John Arnold Foundation will launch the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab at the still new Barton Institute for Philanthropy and Social Enterprise at the University of Denver. “The lab is the first program of its kind in Colorado,” Gov. John Hickenlooper said in a statement. “We owe it to the citizens of our state to ensure that the programs we undertake deliver on what they set out to do.” The government research partnership will help state official more fully evaluate policies and come up with ways to improve existing programs, as well as other new ways to benefit Coloradans, according to the governor’s office.

Peak Politics, in a blog post Tuesday, questions the motives behind the grant and smells a rat:

…if the Arnolds are involved, there must be a liberal campaign angle. Over the past few years, Arnold and his wife have given over $500,000 to liberal causes here, which includes $300,000 to the pro-Amendment 66 campaign and $150,000 given to the despicable Mainstream Colorado, which reached a new low by using the murder of Jessica Ridgeway to score political points. Nationally, the Arnolds have funded some exceptionally liberal projects …

Peak goes on to name them. Whether the Arnolds’ philanthropy is a good or bad thing depends on your political stripe. Always interesting to follow the money, though.