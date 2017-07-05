After 2 national searches, Boulder looks in-house for next planning director

Boulder announced this morning that its chief urban designer is the leading candidate to become the city’s next planning director — a key job that’s not been filled on any permanent basis since December.

The public will have a chance to meet the candidate, Jim Robertson, during an open house and presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. July 13 at The Riverside, 1724 Broadway.

Robertson has been with the city since August, when he assumed the role previously held by Sam Assefa, who is now the planning chief of Seattle. Robertson spent a decade as an urban designer in Austin, Texas, before starting his current job.

Boulder’s previous planning director, David Driskell, also left for the Pacific Northwest, taking a job as “sustainable development strategist” with Portland, Ore.

