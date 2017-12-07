Gubernatorial candidate Kennedy's growth plan includes land, water protections - Colorado Politics

Author: Jessica Machetta - December 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

The Colorado River in Glenwood Springs. (m-kojot, istockphoto) Protecting Colorado’s land, water and open spaces is at the top of Democratic candidate for governor Cary Kennedy’s plan for responsible growth. Conserving a million acres of open space by 2050 and protecting Colorado’s rivers, especially in the face of rapid growth, is vital, she says, especially […]