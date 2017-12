Author: Jessica Machetta - December 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

New data shows Colorado is losing record numbers of population. (Photo courtesy of FourSquare.) A record number of people are moving out of Colorado, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. About 193,000 Colorado residents moved to other states last year, 10,000 more than in 2015. Where are they moving to? According to […]