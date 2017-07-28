Wait times at Colorado VA facilities among worst in nation

The Denver Post reports veterans have seen little improvement in the three years since a national scandal erupted over the problem.

The average wait for a primary care appointment at the Denver VA Medical Center has grown to more than 18 days as of July 1. That’s four times the national average and three times higher than those at the main VA facility in Phoenix, where the long wait times were first exposed in 2014.

The scandal in Phoenix involved allegations that VA hospitals intentionally falsified records to make it appear patients were being seen promptly.