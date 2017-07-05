Brittany and Ian’s wedding: Power couple, power guests

Weddings generally are cheerier occasions than funerals, yet they have something in common: Both are at least as much about family, friends and guests as they are about the individuals in the spotlight. Which is another reason we seem to be obsessing over the wedding the other day of Democratic star couple Brittany Pettersen and Ian Silverii — she, the state rep now running for Congress in CD 7; he, the executive director of ProgressNow Colorado — and, please, permit us just one more take on the happening.

Sure, they’re a lovely couple, but the A-listers who showed up for the event at the governor’s mansion make for a story in their own right. Politics-and-media maven at large Lynn Bartels, an A-lister in her own right, attended and offered the rest of us a glimpse at the guest list:

Their wedding Saturday at the Governor’s Mansion was such a Demapalooza that Sen. Lois Court joked enough lawmakers were present to go into an emergency special session and vote to fund the energy office. Former House Speaker Dickey Lee Hullinghorst officiated. … … The current occupant of CD 7, Congressman Ed Perlmutter, is running for governor. He and his wife Nancy were at the wedding. Other guests included U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and his wife, Susan Daggett; former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former state Rep. Wilma Webb; the current lieutenant governor, Donna Lynne; former Lt. Gov. Barbara O’Brien (Brittany ran her campaign for Denver school board), and Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, who served in the House with Brittany when Ian was a House staffer.

And if you’re wondering why Lynn doesn’t just write for this blog — we rely on her so often as a source — well, she already has a blog of her own. Besides, she snapped some fabulous photos of Saturday’s big event.