What if 16-year-olds could vote for school board? A state rep hopes to give them a chance

A lot of politicians talk about getting more people to vote, but Jonathan Singer wants them to be younger, too. Like, 16. The Democratic state representative from Longmont tells Chalkbeat Colorado he’ll introduce legislation in January to let Colorado’s 178 school boards drop the voting age to as low as 16 from the current 18. It would be up to each local board.

Quoted by Chalkbeat’s Nic Garcia, Singer says:

“This will force a conversation at the school board level to really ask the question of how much do we value our 16- and 17-year-olds who are going to become adults very soon … They’re both the consumer and the product of our education system, so they have the most at stake.”

Garcia notes a handful of similar efforts elsewhere. Berekely, Calif., will allow 16-year-olds to vote in school board races starting next year, and Takoma Park, Md., dropped the voting age to 16 in municipal elections in 2013.